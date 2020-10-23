OK, so pumpkins haven't even started to rot yet and here we are talking about Christmas, but you're not going to find an apology in this post. Netflix's next heartwarming young adult series hits the service on Nov. 10, and it is all about finding that holiday cheer even when you think there is none to be found. Get ready for Dash and Lily, because they're here to do the impossible and put a smile on your face even in the midst of 2020 chaos.

The series, which is based on the novel Dash and Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, begins at the legendary New York bookstore The Strand (which boasts 18 miles of books on its shelves — truly a magical place) and a mysterious red notebook. Dash (Austin Abrams) is the first to find the mysterious Moleskin while perusing the Salinger section of the store and thus embarks on a clue-driven treasure hunt designed by the Christmas-obsessed Lily (Midori Francis). Even though Dash is a self-described Christmas miser, he's intrigued by Lily's clues, and the two trade the book back and forth, getting to know each other through words and New York City-centric missions. Will the idealized versions of each other they fall in love with via handwritten notes match up when they inevitably meet?

That's for you to find out when Dash and Lily, created by Joey Tracz and executive produced by Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas for Image 32, drops in November. But for now there is a super cute trailer filled with the magic of the city that never sleeps at the most wonderful time of the year. There's snow and Santa and ugly sweaters and, of course, young love. So don't worry about the pumpkins. This year has been rough, and we deserve whatever cheer we can get wherever we can get it.

Dash and Lily drops on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 10