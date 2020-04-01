Some good news amidst everything: TV is still (mostly) happening! The CW is here to remind us of that, and also of summer in general, with its announcement of its summer lineup. Spoiler: Things are going to get magical.

Masters of Illusion will return for its sixth season on Friday, May 15 at 8/7c with not one, but two new episodes jam-packed with mystifying surprises. Legal drama Burden of Truth kicks off its third season on Thursday, May 21 at 8/7c. However, you'll have to wait until Wednesday, June 17 to see the season two premiere of the British crime show Bulletproof, at 9/8c.

If you want to fill your summer months with something a little lighter, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is serving up its specific brand of silly improv on Monday, June 22 at 8/7c, followed by Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 9/8c.

See The CW's full summer premiere schedule below:

Friday, May 15

8/7c: Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Masters of Illusion (special original episode)

Thursday, May 21

8/7c: Burden of Truth (season premiere)

9/8c: In the Dark(original episode)

Wednesday, June 17

9/8c: Bulletproof (season premiere)

Monday, June 22

8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (original episode)

8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore episode)

9/8c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)