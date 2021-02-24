The CW Sets Spring Returns for Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
But where is Supergirl?
The CW has unveiled its spring premiere dates, and fans will be getting new shows and premieres through June. The new series Kung Fu will kick things off, taking over the Riverdale timeslot when it premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 8/7c.
DC's Legends of Tomorrowreturns for more madness on Sunday, May 2 at 8/7c, pushing Batwoman to the 9/8c timeslot. Charmed and Dynasty will team up for the Friday night lineup starting on Friday, May 7. In The Dark will return the next month on Wednesday, June 9 at 9/8c, and the mystery series The Republic of Sarah will premiere on Monday, June 14 at 9/8c.
There is one conspicuous absence on the list of spring premieres. The CW has still yet to announce when the sixth and final season of Supergirl will begin, so fans will have to stay tuned when that info becomes available.
The compete CW spring schedule is below.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
8:00-9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: Nancy Drew (Original Episode)
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
8:00-9:00 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (All-New Special)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Encore Episode)
SUNDAY, MAY 2
8:00-9:00 p.m.: DC'S Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: Batwoman (New Time Period)
FRIDAY, MAY 7
8:00-9:00 p.m.: Charmed (New Time Period)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: Dynasty (Season Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
8:00-9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: In the Dark (Season Premiere)
MONDAY, JUNE 14
8:00-9:00 p.m.: All American (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: The Republic of Sarah (Series Premiere)