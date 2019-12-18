Along with resolutions for a better you and a fresh start to the decade, the new year also brings new episodes of some of your favorite shows. The CW unveiled midseason premiere dates for its 2020 lineup on Wednesday, and it looks like you'll need to cancel your plans throughout January to catch everything that's coming.

Nancy Drew is the first show to return from hiatus, resuming its freshman season on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, but the Winchesters (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) of Supernatural aren't far behind. They return to take on Chuck (Rob Benedict) in the beloved show's final season on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c.

In fact, the middle of the month will be particularly crushing for CW fans, as Arrow is back to kick off the show's final run of episodes post-Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c. The Season 5 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will then follow at 9 p.m. However, you'll have to wait a while for The Flash; Barry Allen and the rest of the crew won't be back until Tuesday, Feb. 4.

See the full schedule below:

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Wednesday, Jan. 15

9/8c: Nancy Drew

Thursday, Jan. 16

8/7c: Supernatural

9/8c: Legacies

Friday, Jan. 17

8/7c: Charmed

9/8c: Dynasty

Sunday, Jan. 19

8/7c: Batwoman

9/8c: Supergirl

Monday, Jan. 20

8/7c: All American

9/8c: Black Lightning

Tuesday, Jan. 21

8/7c: Arrow

9/8c: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5 premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 22

8/7c: Riverdale

Tuesday, Feb. 4

8/7c: The Flash

(Disclosure: TV Guide and Chowhound are owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)