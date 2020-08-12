There will be a new face at Buckingham Palace in the final two seasons of Netflix's hit drama The Crown: Deadline has reported that Jonathan Pryce will join the long list of distinguished actors portraying the royals. Pryce, seen recently in The Two Popes and Game of Thrones, will portray the older Prince Philip, succeeding Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Pryce's Prince Philip will be seen opposite Imelda Staunton, who was previously announced as taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth after Olivia Coleman. Netflix announced in July 2020 that Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret, succeeding Helena Bonham-Carter.

The Crown Season 6 Is Happening After All | TV Guide

The series was originally going to conclude with Season 5 but series creator Peter Morgan realized there was more story to tell. In a statement provided to Deadline, Morgan said, "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

The series will not include the present-day royals.

Season 5 of The Crown is currently scheduled to come out in 2022 as production is delayed because of the pandemic.

The Best Netflix Originals of 2020 So Far | TV Guide