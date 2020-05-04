A whole lot is going down in the Season 2 finale of The Conners, and a few members of the family can count on having their worlds rocked when some big news gets announced. TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at some of what's on deck for "Bridge Over Troubled Conners," and, as you can see in the clip, what's about to happen is no less than disruptive for the whole clan.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) are ready to take their relationship to the next level, and that means moving in together. What should be a happy, joyous occasion for the sometimes complicated couple comes with a few wrinkles: namely Darlene's kids Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris (Emma Kenney). When Darlene makes the announcement, she also informs them that her and Ben's new living arrangement will involve them too, and that's where things get dicey. How will the kids react to such big, life-changing news? They're not thrilled about it, as the clip shows, leaving the family's future in a state of limbo.

Sarah Gilbert, Jay R. Ferguson, The Conners Photo: ABC

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.