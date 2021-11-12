The 2022 Winter Olympics will take up a big chunk of NBC's schedule at the start of the new year, but there's still a number of new and returning shows to look forward to. Most notable among beloved series coming back are This Is Us, with its sixth and final season premiering Jan. 4, and Law & Order, the recently revived classic which sees its 21st season airing on Feb. 24—more than a decade after its last installment.

NBC's new titles arriving this winter include Kenan, a sitcom following widowed father Kenan Williams (Kenan Thompson) who is also the host of a morning show. The series kicks off at the start of the year on Jan. 3. Coming later in the season is The Thing About Pam, a crime drama based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. The show which stars Renee Zellweger, premieres March 8.

Check out the full NBC winter schedule below.

Sunday, Jan. 2

7/6c: Football Night in America

8:20/7:20c: NBC Sunday Night Football



Monday, Jan. 3

8/7c: Kenan (Season Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Kenan

9/8c: That's My Jam (Time Period Premiere)

10/9c: Ordinary Joe



Tuesday, Jan. 4

8/7c: American Auto (Time Period Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Grand Crew (Time Period Premiere)

9/8c: This Is Us (Season Premiere)

10/9c: New Amsterdam



Wednesday, Jan. 5

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.



Thursday, Jan. 6

8/7c: The Blacklist

9/8c: Law & Order: SVU

10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime



Friday, Jan. 7

9/8c: Dateline NBC



Saturday, Jan. 8

9/8c: Dateline Weekend Mystery

10/9c: SNL Vintage





Post-Olympics Primetime Schedule

Monday, Feb. 21

8/7c: American Song Contest (Premiere)

10/9c: The Endgame (Premiere)



Tuesday, Feb. 22

8/7c: American Auto

8:30/7:30c: Grand Crew

9/8c: This Is Us

10/9c: New Amsterdam



Wednesday, Feb. 23

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.



Thursday, Feb. 24

8/7c: Law & Order (Premiere)

9/8c: Law & Order: SVU

10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime



Friday, Feb. 25

8/7c: The Blacklist (New Time)

9/8c: Dateline NBC



Tuesday, March 8

10/9c: The Thing About Pam (Series Premiere)



Tuesday, March 15

8/7c: Young Rock (Season Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)

