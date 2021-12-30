Fox's first week of January 2022 is packed with premieres. On Jan. 2, the network's new year schedule kicks off with Next Level Chef. Contestants compete in a three-story arena where every level corresponds to the quality in ingredients and equipment—with the best at the top. Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais act as mentors to the chefs.

Also premiering in the month are Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, arriving on Jan. 2, and Season 2 of I Can See Your Voice on Jan. 5. The first episodes for Season 2 of Call Me Kat and the new comedy series Pivoting will air on Sunday, Jan. 9, before the shows move to their Thursday timeslots on Jan. 13. And for fans of musicals, Monarch, which centers the Roman family and the country music dynasty they've created, premieres Jan. 30.

Here's the full Fox winter schedule.

Rob Lowe, 9-1-1 Lone Star Fox

Sunday, Jan. 2

8/7c: Next Level Chef (Series Premiere)

9/8c: The Simpsons (Special Time)

9:30/8:30c: The Great North (Special Time)



Monday, Jan. 3

8/7c: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c: The Cleaning Lady (Series Premiere)



Wednesday, Jan. 5

8/7c: I Can See Your Voice (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)



Thursday, Jan. 6

8/7c: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Two-hour series premiere)



Sunday, Jan. 9

8/7c: Call Me Kat (Season 2 Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Pivoting (Series Premiere)

9/8c: Bob's Burgers

9:30/8:30c: Family Guy



Thursday, Jan. 13

8/7c: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Time Period Premiere)

9/8c: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)

9:30/8:30c: Pivoting (Time Period Premiere)



Sunday, Jan. 30

10/9c: Monarch (Series Premiere)



Tuesday, Feb. 1

8/7c: The Resident

9/8c: Monarch (Time Period Premiere)

