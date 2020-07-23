Ready for some seriously super news? The Boys has officially been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon!

The good news that Eric Kripke's bloody superhero series will take flight for a third season was announced during Thursday's Comic-Con at Home panel for The Boys. What's even more impressive is that this renewal comes six weeks before the second season even premieres. That's a pretty big vote of confidence from Amazon!

"The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer's room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that's up to a microscopic virus," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke in a statement.

That wasn't the only news to come out of the panel. Kripke also announced that The Boys is getting an official aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. The show will debut on Aug. 28 with a look back at Season 1 and continue with each new episode starting Sept. 4.

Season 2 finds will find the boys on the run from the law and hunted by the Supes. As if being forced into hiding wasn't bad enough, there's the added complication that Butcher (Karl Urban) is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Homelander (Antony Starr) will set his sights on taking complete control of The Seven, but a new, social media-savvy Supe named Stormfront (Aya Cash) might give him a run for his money.

The Boys Season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.