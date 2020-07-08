Amazon's The Boys is back, and so its nearly unmanageable amount of gore. The Season 2 trailer promises more confrontations between Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) gang and the supes, and most (if not all) of them include enough blood to make you gag.

When we left off, Homelander (Antony Starr) had just tracked down what appeared to be his secret son. It should shock no one that the Season 2 trailer shows him pushing a screaming kid right off the roof of his quaint little house — he's going to be such a good dad, we can tell already. We also clocked a severed head, a severed hand (flipping us off no less), at least two explosions of blood, and a crushed skull. Go ahead, we'll give you a minute to heave.

Though this teaser trailer doesn't give too many spoilers about the new season away, it does reveal that the boys and the supes are still very much at war, with Homelander and Billy Butcher gunning for each other. And yeah, Jack Quaid's Hughie still seems to be the only one freaking out as much as he should.

If you're looking for more spoilers about the new season, be sure to check out everything we know about Season 2 of The Boys.

The Boys Season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.