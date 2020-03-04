Let it never be said that The Bold Type girls don't know how to hustle. In this exclusive sneak peek, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) shoots her shot with iconic beauty influencer Alice Knight, played by guest star Raven-Symoné (That's So Raven).

Sutton has been determined to up her social media game this season, aspiring to become a fashion influencer to help her win a stylist role at Scarlet — being an assistant is so Season 1. When she spots an opportunity to style makeup influencer Alice Knight, she jumps at her chance like any good millennial would, but has she bitten off more than she can chew?

This may be the first we've seen of Symoné on The Bold Type, but it certainly won't be the last. Symoné will recur in Season 4, and we can only hope that Alice Knight's millions of Instagram followers find their way to Sutton's feed, giving her that cross-pollination she so desperately wants!

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Freeform.