Everyone always tells you how invigorating it is to run a marathon, but those people have clearly never taken on the challenge of day-drinking while watching others run a marathon. Now that's our kind of runner's high, and it appears the Bold Type girls agree in TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode.

The synopsis for the episode reveals that while Kat (Aisha Dee) will advocate on behalf of a transgender runner who is trying to qualify for the New York City marathon, Jane (Katie Stevens) will be taking on a very different kind of marathon with Pinstripe (Dan Jeannotte). Oh, the mind races...

TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at the episode shows the girls drunkenly cheering on runners from the sidelines of the marathon while making some hapless jokes about Pinstripe's peenstripe (that's the best joke this show ever told, and we're never letting it die)... right up until Sutton (Meghann Fahy) decides it's time for them to run that marathon themselves.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Who else thinks this will end terribly? Don't drink and marathon, girl! Unless its a marathon of The Bold Type Season 1, which we fully endorse.

The Bold Type Season 4 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c on Freeform.