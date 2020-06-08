When The Bold Type left off, Jane (Katie Stevens) had just decided to take the plunge and get the preventative double mastectomy after breaking up with Pinstripe (Dan Jeannotte). Needless to say, that's a lot of change for one girl to go through in one midseason finale, and it's going to be a long road to recovery for her — both physically and emotionally.

"When we pick up we're going to see her directly after her surgery," Katie Stevens told TV Guide. "And you're going to kind of go through a montage of her recovery, and you're going to see that it's a little more difficult than then she thought it would be. That's kind of going to be something that we see her battle with throughout the first part of this season. Kind of like, 'I'm happy that I did this, but I don't feel like myself. And I thought that I would just get it over with and it would be done. And that's not how I feel.' [She's] kind of struggling with that."

The Bold Type has never shied away from difficult subject matter, and Jane's recovery definitely falls into that category. Stevens told us the plan for the episode was to pick back up on her first day of work, but the writers ultimately decided showing the gritty nature of Jane's recovery from surgery was something that viewers needed to see.

"I think that it's really important to be telling the recovery story," Stevens said. "The writers just were like, 'We need to show this recovery. We need to show this post-surgery journey.' And so I'm really happy that they decided to put that in because I think that it's important, and I think that it's part of Jane's emotional journey."

A brutal recovery process isn't the only thing making Jane emotional when we pick back up. After finding out that Pinstripe cheated on her, Jane decided she couldn't stay in that relationship and gently, but firmly, dumped the love of her life. It was undoubtedly the right choice for her to make, but Pinstripe had become an integral part of her support system in this BRCA storyline, and now she'll have to go through one of the most difficult times in her life without him.

Stevens said even she was worried how Jane would handle the emotional burden of her surgery couple with the devastating loss of the man she loved.

"I had conversations with the writers early on," Stevens said, "We've spent four seasons with these two characters in this on again off, again relationship... We'll see her talk a little bit about how difficult it has been for her to move on from who she was before the surgery and to move on from the relationship and all of that. So we're going to see all of these things weigh really heavily on her shoulders as we move forward."

The Bold Type returns June 11 at 10/9c on Freeform.