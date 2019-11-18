When The Bold Type returns for its upcoming fourth season on Freeform in January, viewers will get to meet another member of the family. Glee alum Chord Overstreet will guest star as Jane's (Katie Stevens) older brother Evan, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to EW, Evan is a Type A personality just like Jane and is coming to New York to check out his younger sister's world. Of course, Ryan (Dan Jeannotte), aka Pinstripe, is a big part of Jane's world, but will Evan like the man his sister loves so much?

Fans of Glee and The Bold Type can look for Overstreet to appear in Episode 8 of the new season, which will have 18 episodes total. Season 4 will also reveal the fate of Scarlet magazine, as TV Guide previously reported.

The Bold Type Season 4 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c on Freeform.