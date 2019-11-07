Things have been rough while we've been stuck in hiatus-mode with regards to our favorite Freeform shows, but that's all about to change. Freeform has announced premiere dates for returning shows grown-ish, The Bold Type, and Good Trouble, as well as for two new series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay and the Party of Five reboot.

The second season of The Fosters' spin-off Good Trouble will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10/9c, while the Season 3 premiere of grown-ish will debut Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c. Then we'll return to the world of Scarlet to find out just what has befallen the renowned magazine when The Bold Type returns for its fourth season on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c.

As for the network's new series, they will launch on their previously announced premiere dates, but now with double the fun. The highly anticipated Party of Five reboot will debut with a two-hour series premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c, while Everything's Gonna Be Okay will launch with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8:30/7:30c.

If you can't wait that long though, you can get an advance look at the Party of Five premiere on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform App, and on-demand platforms on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The Bold Type, grown-ish, and Good Trouble are currently streaming on Hulu.