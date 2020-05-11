Sheldon and Amy are back! Kind of. Fox announced Monday morning that it has officially picked up a new comedy series, Call Me Kat, from Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, who starred as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

Bialik will executive produce and star in the new show as Kat, a 39-year-old woman struggling with society and her own mother to prove you cannot have everything you want and still be happy. That's why she chooses to spend the money her parents set aside for her wedding on opening a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. Sounds like comedy gold to us!

Jim Parsons and his producing partner and husband Todd Spiewak have signed on to executive produce. While there's no indication yet that Parsons will make an appearance on the new series, we're still going to keep our fingers crossed. Other confirmed cast members for Call Me Kat include Leslie Jordan, Swoozie Kurtz, and Kyla Pratt.

The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run on CBS last year as television's most-watched comedy, so Fox's decision to lock in Parsons and Bialik for a new series seems like a smart move!