The Best Deals in Massive Walmart+ Week Sale

We're smack in the middle of one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year, and Walmart+ Week is just getting started. Whether you're a Walmart+ subscriber or not (you can subscribe for half off this week!), there are tons of deals on offer through July 13 when the sale wraps up. Check out the sale here.

A Walmart+ subscription normally costs $100 per year, but during this sale you can sign up for only $50. The subscription gets you free shipping on all orders, whether it's a purely online order or an order from a specific store--so, yes, you can use it to get your groceries delivered. Even better is the "returns from home" feature--when you want to return something, Walmart will send somebody to your house and give you the in-store returns experience from your front door. Meaning no need to box up your order or print shipping labels or any of that annoying stuff.

If you don't want to commit, you can also just get a 30-day free trial for this sale.

The first place most of us look during sales like this is the electronics section--these are the times to get those luxury items we can't justify at full price. Items like 4K TVs, laptop computers, speakers, tablets (including iPads), cameras, video game consoles and the like are all on discount. Heck, they've even got a record player on sale.

Walmart doesn't fill any kind of particular niche-it's known for being a place you can get anything. So there's an extra emphasis on deals here outside those electronic luxuries, because Walmart is the place you go for essentials more than the place you go to splurge. Suffice to say the selection of discounts on stuff you need (as opposed to the stuff you want) is pretty robust.

There's a lot of stuff to sift through, though, and not an unlimited amount of time in which to do it. So we're helping you out with a list of some of the best deals we've found in this year's Walmart+ Week sale.

