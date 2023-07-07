Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's Prime Day has turned the middle of July into an almost Black Friday-level shopping event for all the major retailers. Brick-and-mortar powerhouse Walmart is no exception--its Walmart+ Week sale from July 10-13 is gonna be big. Fortunately for you, a Walmart+ annual membership is half off its usual price ahead of the sale, down to just $49 from it's normal $99 (offer expires on July 13).

The Walmart+ Week sale will make it easy to recoup that cost quickly, as it will be full of deals that only Walmart+ members can access.

But Walmart+ also has some surprisingly great perks included with membership. There's the free online shipping, which is to be expected, but also free shipping from stores--including groceries. Even better is the "returns from home" perk, which gives you basically the same return experience you'd get in a store, except they come to your house--meaning you don't have to box the item back up and deal with shipping labels and all that extra stuff.

A Walmart+ subscription also includes savings at the gas pump, a Paramount+ Essentials subscription for the duration of your membership, and a number of other partner perks that are very decent.

For those who'd rather shop Amazon's Prime Day sale but aren't Prime members, you can get in on those deals for almost nothing--new subscribers can get a one-month free trial, and returning members can sign up for a week for two bucks, which will take you through the Prime Day festivities.

