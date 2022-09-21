X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

The Bachelor Season 27: Who Is the New Bachelor, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

Who will be getting another shot at love?

ffppnped-400x400.jpg
Tmera Hepburn

Bachelor Nation finally has the answer to who the next Bachelor will be. After a tumultuous season of double Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, we're now looking forward to the next season of The Bachelor on ABC. During the Bachelorette's Live "After the Final Rose" event with Rachel and Gabby, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross will be taking over as the man the women vie for on the upcoming season of The Bachelor

A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Zach's ABC bio describes him as a "hopeless romantic," with "a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman." Fun fact: during the "Hometown Dates" episode of The Bachelorette, we found out Zach's uncle is actor Patrick Warburton.

After a tough overnight date in the fantasy suites with Rachel, Zach made the decision to exit the show before the rose ceremony. While he didn't end up with Rachel, Zach captured the hearts of viewers as he stayed true to himself and left Mexico alone. Now, the charming California native will be getting another chance at love as ABC's newest eligible Bachelor. 

Here's everything we know so far about Season 27 of The Bachelor.

the-bachelor-zach-shallcross.png

 ABC/Craig Sjodin)

The Bachelor Season 27 Release Date

Get the wine glasses ready, we already have a release date for Season 27. The reality dating show will premiere Monday, Jan. 23  at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on ABC. 

The Bachelor Season 27 Cast

Zach Shallcross has officially been named the next Bachelor. ABC was reportedly deciding from a few recent contestants, including fan favorite Nate Mitchell, but ultimately decided on Zach Shallcross who seems very unproblematic so far. We also got a sneak peek at the upcoming contestants during the "After the Final Rose" special. In a new twist, ABC also let the fans vote on who gets the first impression rose, something typically decided by the Bachelor on night one. Brianna was an audience favorite after snapping a polaroid selfie with the new Bachelor and received the first rose of the season, making her safe for the first upcoming rose ceremony.

  • Brooklyn, 25, Dental Lab Tech. Hometown: Mineola, TX
  • Brianna, 24, Entrepreneur. Hometown: Jersey City, NJ — Fan-Voted First Impression Rose
  • Bailey, 27, Executive Recruiter. Hometown: Nashville, TN
  • Cat, 26, Professional Dancer. Hometown: New York City, NY
  • Christina, 26, Content Creator. Hometown Hendersonville, TN

Where to Watch

Season 27 of The Bachelor will air Mondays at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on ABC beginning Jan. 23. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose

Andrew and his ladylove reunite for the first time since he handed out his last rose during the show's finale. Also: comments from the bachelorette who almost stole his heart. Chris Harrison hosts.
2003 Reality
Watchlist
Where to Watch