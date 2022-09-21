Join or Sign In
Who will be getting another shot at love?
Bachelor Nation finally has the answer to who the next Bachelor will be. After a tumultuous season of double Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, we're now looking forward to the next season of The Bachelor on ABC. During the Bachelorette's Live "After the Final Rose" event with Rachel and Gabby, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross will be taking over as the man the women vie for on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.
A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Zach's ABC bio describes him as a "hopeless romantic," with "a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman." Fun fact: during the "Hometown Dates" episode of The Bachelorette, we found out Zach's uncle is actor Patrick Warburton.
After a tough overnight date in the fantasy suites with Rachel, Zach made the decision to exit the show before the rose ceremony. While he didn't end up with Rachel, Zach captured the hearts of viewers as he stayed true to himself and left Mexico alone. Now, the charming California native will be getting another chance at love as ABC's newest eligible Bachelor.
Here's everything we know so far about Season 27 of The Bachelor.
Get the wine glasses ready, we already have a release date for Season 27. The reality dating show will premiere Monday, Jan. 23 at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Zach Shallcross has officially been named the next Bachelor. ABC was reportedly deciding from a few recent contestants, including fan favorite Nate Mitchell, but ultimately decided on Zach Shallcross who seems very unproblematic so far. We also got a sneak peek at the upcoming contestants during the "After the Final Rose" special. In a new twist, ABC also let the fans vote on who gets the first impression rose, something typically decided by the Bachelor on night one. Brianna was an audience favorite after snapping a polaroid selfie with the new Bachelor and received the first rose of the season, making her safe for the first upcoming rose ceremony.
Season 27 of The Bachelor will air Mondays at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on ABC beginning Jan. 23. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Hulu.