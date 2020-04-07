The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have a weird relationship timeline. They had a chance meeting shortly before the ABC series started, which sparked a mutual attraction, but it didn't work out between them once the show actually started filming. Then, Peter's relationships with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madi Prewett fell apart, and he was single again. He reconnected with Kelley and is now quarantining with her and his fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick in Chicago, where he was spotted flirtatiously twirling her around on his shoulders in a public park long after they should have been social distancing.

That closeness fueled speculation that Peter and Kelley were dating, and now Peter has finally addressed those rumors. The most recent Bachelor went on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files and talked about his relationship status with Kelley — and what he said didn't make the situation any clearer.

"Are we dating? No," Pilot Pete said. "Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why, right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

Being quarantined with a potential romantic partner doesn't seem like taking it slow to me, but Bachelor cast members have different ideas about relationship speeds than most people. I think what Peter is saying here is that they're more than friends, but they're not together.

On the podcast, Peter also talked about what happened between him and Madi after the live finale, his relationship with Hannah Brown, and what he thought of his mother's behavior during the finale. E! News has a transcript of the conversation if you're interested.

