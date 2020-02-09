ABC pulled off a feat of cross-promotion during the Oscars Sunday night. The network, which is the home of the Oscars through at least 2028, used some of its sold-out ad inventory during the show to plug one of its signature shows, The Bachelor, with a funny promo that pays tribute to Oscars history. The promo stars Bachelor Peter Weber reenacting the famous pottery wheel scene from Ghost, with a very Bachelor twist.

In the commercial, Peter sort of plays both Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze from the classic 1990 romance film. His costume — jeans and no shirt — is Swayze's, but his role as the potter is Moore's. In the movie, Swayze comes up behind Moore and joins her while she spins on the wheel, but in the commercial, Peter gets help from one pair of hands, then another, then another, then another, until Whoopi Goldberg — who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie as psychic medium Oda Mae Brown — shows up to deliver a riff on her iconic line from the movie: "Peter, you in danger, boy." He really is! The Bachelor's heart is in a very vulnerable position!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. Ghost is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video just in time for Valentine's Day.