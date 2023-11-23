Emmy Statue Getty Images

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will now be a 2024 affair.

That's right, the ceremony honoring programs that aired all the way back in June 2022 has not yet happened, even as we're winging down 2023. There is a good reason for this. The one-two punch of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild of America strikes this summer necessitated the delaying of the ceremony that typically airs in mid-September.

So what's going on with The Emmys? Here's everything to know about when it will air and what it might look like:

When are The Emmys?

The 75th Primetime Emmys are currently scheduled to air on Fox on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, nearly four months after its original date of Sept. 18, 2023. Accordingly, the Creative Arts Emmys, which honors artistic and technical achievements for the year, will take place on Jan. 6 and 7, 2024.

The ceremony was delayed in response to the respective WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which would have significantly limited the number of stars and writers who could attend the event in September. In essence, The Emmys would have lacked a certain star quality that attracts viewers.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC rotate broadcasting duties of The Emmys ceremony each year. Fox will be the home of the delayed airing.

Voting on The Emmys

Even though The Emmys ceremony was significantly delayed, the voting for the actual awards went on as planned. The nominations were announced on July 12 in a virtual ceremony, just two days before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. The eligibility window for the nominees was June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. This means nominees like Season 1 of FX's The Bear will already have completed its second season and aired 18 months before the rescheduled ceremony.

Despite nominated SAG-AFTRA and WGA members being unable to attend any promotional or "For Your Consideration" events, the voting period commenced in August. The Television Academy has since kept the results under lock and key until it can unveil the winners during the Jan. 15 ceremony.

Who is hosting The Emmys?

Whether or not The Emmys will have a host is a much bigger question. While a no-host ceremony has become a frequent default in recent years for many awards broadcasts, The Emmys has largely continued to have a recognizable face at the helm. Last year's host was Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, with Jimmy Kimmel and Cedric the Entertainer taking the job for the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies, respectively.

How to watch The Emmys



The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 on Fox. The Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Jan. 6 and 7, 2024. Fox has not yet announced a livestream of The Emmys.