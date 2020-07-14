The Office is one of the most popular aughts sitcoms for a reason. Adapted from its British predecessor by Mike Schur and Greg Daniels, the workplace comedy took the average, everyday worker and the minuscule melodramas of their lives and turned it into one of the most addictive shows on TV. The series starred the semi-delusional Michael Scott (Steve Carrell), the manager of the Scranton, PA branch of a paper company called Dunder Mifflin, as he unwittingly tortured his employees with his antics to prove he was the best boss of all time. As his employees endured his incidental reign of terror, they formed star crossed romances (Jim and Pam!), die hard nemeses (Jim and Dwight), and truly baffling but endearing friendships (Dwight and Pam).

The main staple of characters is well known as one of the most hilarious casts in Hollywood, but they weren't the only ones to steal the scene. Over 9 seasons, plenty of unexpected actors snagged side-splitting parts on the series, as well as some comedy legends.(Thank you SNL for proving such a fertile casting ground.) From Santigold to Evan Peters to Idris Elba, here are the 40 best guest stars from The Office, ranked. This was determined by a highly scientific ranking based on who made us made us roll on the floor in laughter most.

The Office also stars John Kraskinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Rashida Jones, Ed Helms, Angela Kingsley, Leslie David Baker, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Paul Liberstien, Oscar Nunez, and Brian Baumgartner.