The 2022 Emmys Best and Worst Moments

Pete Davidson at the 2022 Emmy Awards Pete Davidson

When you cram some of Hollywood's most powerful celebrities into a theater for a ceremony produced by a corporate giant not looking to the stir pot and written by scribes who just need to pay rent, you're going to have to take the good with the bad. That's what happens with the Emmy Awards each year, and the 2022 Emmys — a mostly bland affair with a few highlights — exemplified that.

This year's shebang, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and featuring big wins for Ted Lasso, Succession, and The White Lotus, gave us one of the best acceptance speeches we've seen in a long time thanks to an Abbott Elementary star, but it also reminded us that capitalism runs this country with a mid-broadcast commercial from a sponsor. And of course there were fashion highlights and lowlights — it wouldn't be a Hollywood shindig without them!

