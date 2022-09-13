2022 Emmys: The Best and Worst Moments

The 74th Primetime Emmys were held on Monday, Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, which meant cheers and groans could be heard from coast to coast as another awards show fought the impossible fight against increasing irrelevance. NBC's broadcast took some swings, and whiffed on most of them, but thank the TV gods for celebrities, because they provided some great moments that we'll be talking about for minutes. Here are the best and worst moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards, as they appeared in the broadcast.