The "In Memoriam" segment is an expected part of every awards show now, but it never fails to draw some tears. At the 2020 Emmys, recording artist H.E.R. sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" as the montage of photos and footage of television greats we lost over the past year played. However, there was one very notable absence: Kobe Bryant.

The LA Lakers star and Academy Award winner for Best Animated Short Film died alongside six others, including his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter accident in February. While never a series regular on TV, Bryant was the executive producer of the sports docuseries Details and guest-starred on Modern Family and Moesha. The basketball star's absence was especially notable as Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmys from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, better known as the house that Kobe built. The Emmys leaving Bryant off its In Memoriam stands in sharp contrast to the Grammys, which were also hosted at the Staples Center, and kicked off with a tribute to the Hall of Fame athlete.

Emmys 2020: How to Watch, Who's Nominated, Celebrity Guests, and More

The segment did include tributes to Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg, who died on Sept. 10, along with a touching clip of Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin, and others also made notable contributions to the television industry. And Kimmel introduced the segment by first paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death was announced Friday.