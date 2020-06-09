This season of The 100 has separated quite a few of our heroes, and some of them are even on different planets! To make matters worse, most of them aren't even aware this planet-hopping is happening! It looks like that's all about to change though.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her team in Sanctum investigate the body of one of the outsiders found dead in the woods. Thanks to Echo's (Tasya Teles) exchange of gunfire with these people, Clarke is at least now aware that her people are missing and in need of help. Though they don't seem to be having much luck removing the high-tech armor encasing his body, Clarke is smart enough to realize that the bullet holes means Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the others put up a fight before being taken.

With another outsider (this one alive and kicking) waiting on the edge of the radiation fence, Clarke is about to come face to face with a new foe. Little does she know, Echo (Tasya Teles), Gabriel (Chuku Modu), and Hope (Shelby Flannery) have launched their own mission to recover Bellamy and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) from their new enemies on Bardo. Let's hope whatever rescue plans Clarke comes up with, it doesn't conflict with their plans to escape Skyring.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on the CW.