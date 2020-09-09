We've reached the final stretch of episodes of The 100, but while we're still getting reunions left and right, almost none of them are happy ones. In this latest sneak peek at Episode 13, "Blood Giants," Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Murphy (Richard Harmon) reunite in Sanctum, but it's not exactly the Murphamy bromance moment we've been hoping for.

Ever the pragmatist, Murphy seems to think Bellamy's working an angle with the Disciples, but when he asks to be let in on the con, Bellamy keeps to his story — he's a true Disciple of Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson), and he's doing his best to save everyone's life. Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) don't have much time to initiate him into the "Former Friends of Bellamy Blake" Club though since they're both pretty pissed he let things with Sheidheda (JR Bourne) get this far.

As for Madi (Lola Flanery), at least Clarke knows she's safe (for now), but something in Cadogan's eye has us thinking she should keep her daughter off his radar for as long as possible. If anyone remembers the Anomaly Stone's code, it's her, and as soon as he knows that, Clarke can probably kiss her baby goodbye.

The 100 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.