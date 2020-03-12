We may still have a whole season of The 100 to watch, but as far as filming goes, things are beginning to come to a close. Production on the series finale episode, which will also be the show's 100th episode, has officially begun, and the stars of the show have shared touching messages on social media about filming their final scenes.

So far, there no one has shared any spoilers about the finale (thank goodness), but there have been plenty of emotional tributes to the series so far.

The deluge of tear-jerking goodbyes started with Bob Morley, who tweeted, "When something is coming to an end, it can be hard to derive meaning clearly. The why, the message, the lesson? At this point in time can only look back and thank it for the ride. Battered, bruised and somewhat wiser as I human. I am grateful. Be well, be kind."

Lola Flanery, who has played Clarke's surrogate daughter Madi for three seasons now, tweeted before production began, "Tomorrow is the first day of filming for the last EVER episode of The 100 and I am not ok... but it did make me think of my very first day." She attached a photo of herself in character on her first day of filming, and if that doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what would.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg also tweeted in anticipation of the series finale getting underway, writing, "Day 1 of shooting #the100 SERIES FINALE is tomorrow. Episode 100 and my 1st as director. I'm so grateful to so many people for so many things, but especially YOU, the fans of the show. As our rockstar crew carries me to the finish line, we know that you carry us all. #ThankYou."

He also tweeted about wrapping a couple of actors who've been on the show since the beginning, saying, "Did series wraps today for 2 OG members of #The100 cast. Both with us since the pilot. So Proud of both actors. Can't tell you who, but every day from now until wrap brings more goodbyes. Very bittersweet."

Marie Avgeropoulos, who has played Octavia since the show's pilot episode, also reflected on her journey with the show the day she began filming the series finale. "My first day shooting the 100th episode of #The100 . Feeling pretty emotional. Octavia will always be a part of me somehow. A forever thanks to all who've given me this opportunity to tell her story, the cast & crew," she wrote.

The 100 will return Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.