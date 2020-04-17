The 100 is about to enter its final season, and you know what that means! The stakes will be higher than ever, and we're almost certainly going to have to watch some of our favorite characters die.

The 100 has never shied away from killing its darlings, but there were always a few characters we were sure would make it out alive because of how important they were to the narrative of the show. Final seasons are tricky though, and all bets are off, meaning absolutely no one is safe.

To help us prepare for the possible demise of our beloved space babies, we sorted through all the characters left standing to figure out which ones are most likely to get the ax. Ultimately, the only people we decided were safe (probably) are Madi (Lola Flanery) and Jordan (Shannon Kook) because they are just too pure to lose, but out of the remaining characters, there are five we're extra worried about in this final season.

John Murphy

Normally, we'd say Murphy ( Richard Harmon) is too much of a fan-favorite to get killed off, but this season we're not so sure. Over the course of the series, he's established himself as the survivor among the group, somehow able to escape every scrape and stay alive against all odds. They even nicknamed him the cockroach! There's really no better way to convey how serious the stakes are this time around than killing off the one character we most associate the will to survive with.





Bellamy Blake

Look, we all know The 100 loves nothing more than emotionally devastating Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor), and killing Bellamy (Bob Morley) would absolutely do that. Not to mention, Bellamy has become an incredibly noble and heroic guy in recent seasons, and it would be totally in character for him to sacrifice himself for the group at some point. It would break our hearts, but it would also be a fitting ending for the guy who started the show as a selfish kid, who was willing to let 300 people die to serve his own interests.





Echo

Ever since we met Echo (Tasya Teles), it's felt like she was living on borrowed time. She's always the first person to throw herself in the fray or sign up for a dangerous suicide mission. That kind of behavior is risky on a good day for The 100, let alone during the final season! Unless Echo start playing it safe (pigs will fly before that ever happens), she's probably going to find herself in a life or death situation she won't walk away from.





Octavia Blake

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is probably the most likely person on this list to die, and not just because the Season 6 finale very much appeared to have killed her off already. There's obviously more to her story, but something tells us that the death we witnessed was the end of the road for Octavia. And frankly, Octavia has done some despicable things over the years, meaning she's probably got some comeuppance headed her way.





Clarke Griffin

Last, but not least, Clarke Griffin. It's all the rage these days for TV series to kill off their main characters in the final season of the show, and we're terrified that's the fate that awaits Clarke. She's struggled through so much and fought so hard for a peaceful life, but something always turns her world upside down every time she thinks she's done with the violence, death, and loss. Death might be the only way for her fight to truly be over.

The 100 Season 7 premieres May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.