This week's episode of The 100 gave us the death match we've been waiting for but also agonizing over: Sheidheda (JR Bourne) versus Indra (Adina Porter).

From the first moment Indra realized that Sheidheda had taken over Russell's body, it's been clear these two would eventually clash over control of the Grounders. Their rivalry over the past few episodes has been more than just a power struggle though, since we know one of Indra's earliest memories was of Sheidheda conquering Trikru, killing her father, and forcing her mother to kneel to him in the process.

"Indra, I mean, imagine the impact that Sheidheda had on her life, from the time of a child," JR Bourne told TV Guide, reflecting on the history of the two characters. "She saw her clan taken, killed, and taken over by him. She has been informed by this demon, this monster, her whole life."

All of that history came to a head in Wednesday's episode when Indra challenged him to mortal combat. In one of the series' most impressive fight sequences yet, Indra and Sheidheda battled it out for the title of Commander. According to Bourne, it was one of the most rewarding experiences he's had on the show so far.

"That was a highlight for me, it really was. We had so much fun, Adina and I, prepping for it, rehearsing for it. Shooting it basically took a day, but I can't not bring attention to our stunt team," said Bourne. "To the preparation, to the creation of that dance between these two demented, misaligned lovers. I mean, it was just an incredible experience, and Adina and I just had so much fun doing it. Adina, I'm not kidding you... oh my God, I get goosebumps standing opposite her. My eyes would fill with f---ing tears, and I'd be like, 'Oh, this! That's right. That's right!' And it just kept informing Sheidheda because my degree of respect and love and admiration and humbleness of working [with her], it just kept informing — it had to inform Sheidheda's opinion of her as well."

Even though Indra (and Adina Porter, too) is a powerhouse, ultimately, we were pretty worried that she'd be the one to fall when this fight concluded. Instead, Madi (Lola Flanery) interceded to stab Sheidheda in the eye before he could deliver the killing blow. The result was that Indra had to kneel to Sheidheda in order to spare Madi's life, which means the Dark Commander is now officially ruling Sanctum.

Murphy (Richard Harmon), Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira), Indra, and Madi have holed up with some other Sanctum survivors in the reactor room, but that doesn't seem like a long-term solution. Eventually, they're going to have to face him, and they might have to do it without the help of their friends still on Bardo.

Speaking of said friends, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) attempted to escape Bardo with all her friends, but those plans were derailed when Echo executed her secret "Kill Everyone on Bardo as Revenge for Bellamy" plan. She plotted to use the alien compound that had turned the previous inhabitants of Bardo into crystallized statues in the air system, killing all of the Disciples in one blow, but Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) stopped her before she could.

Unfortunately, Hope (Shelby Flannery) was totally on board with genocide, and when she tried to force the compound into the vents a single drop escaped during the struggle. Diyoza caught it in time, but it instantly crystallized her. Thus died the most beloved space terrorist we've ever known.

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Hope will surely be mourning this loss for a while. Hope will no doubt feel an overwhelming sense of guilt for essentially killing her mother, and poor Octavia has now lost her best friend and her brother one after the other. Even worse, we kind of get the feeling this might the first of many major character deaths to come...

