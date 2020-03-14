Saturday marked the final day of filming for The 100, and to say we're emotional about it would be an understatement. As actors wrapped the series finale, which will also be the show's 100th episode, they took the time to share heartfelt messages on social media about filming their final scenes.

The deluge of tear-jerking goodbyes started with Bob Morley, who tweeted, "When something is coming to an end, it can be hard to derive meaning clearly. The why, the message, the lesson? At this point in time can only look back and thank it for the ride. Battered, bruised and somewhat wiser as I human. I am grateful. Be well, be kind."

Lola Flanery, who has played Clarke's surrogate daughter Madi for three seasons now, tweeted before production began, "Tomorrow is the first day of filming for the last EVER episode of The 100 and I am not ok... but it did make me think of my very first day." She attached a photo of herself in character on her first day of filming, and if that doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what would.

She also shared a sweet goodbye message on the final day of filming, tweeting, "Today was the last day of filming for @cwthe100 and even tho I didn't work today I went to hang out so I could be with all the amazing cast and crew one last time. They are all my family and I never want to let them go. #The100"

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg tweeted about wrapping a couple of actors who've been on the show since the beginning, saying, "Did series wraps today for 2 OG members of #The100 cast. Both with us since the pilot. So Proud of both actors. Can't tell you who, but every day from now until wrap brings more goodbyes. Very bittersweet."

He also tweeted about the final day of production, writing, "On this, the last ever production day of #The100, I am beyond grateful to our cast, crew & writers. This season had some real challenges, but these amazing people created something special. Our prequel is in the can & our final season launches May 20th. Get ready to go for a ride."

Marie Avgeropoulos, who has played Octavia since the show's pilot, also reflected on her journey with the show the day she began filming the series finale. "My first day shooting the 100th episode of #The100 . Feeling pretty emotional. Octavia will always be a part of me somehow. A forever thanks to all who've given me this opportunity to tell her story, the cast & crew," she wrote.

Luisa D'Oliveira, who plays Emori, wrapped on the final day of shooting for the series finale. She tweeted, "Emori's tattoo and hand came off for the last time. #The100 has been the most formative, emotional experience of my career thus far and I'll be forever grateful to the people that helped bring this gift to my life. Thank you for this special, special time. I love you 100 kru."

Sachin Sahel, who has played Jackson since the pilot, nearly had us sobbing at his beautiful tribute to the character he's played for seven years. "You were the best guy Jackson, all you did was care about people," Sahel wrote in a long post on Instagram, sharing a photo of his trailer door. "I hope I see the world the way you saw it, I hope to unconditionally love and help the people around the way you did, and just so you know bro, the name Abby will never be the same to me ever again."

Executive producer Kim Shumway also tweeted from the set of the series finale, writing, "I'm on set for #The100 series finale. When a character wraps (their run on the series ends), the entire crew gathers to clap them out, wish them farewell. We had our first such character wrap tonight, a bittersweet moment. It's the beginning of the end."

The 100 will return Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.