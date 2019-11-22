Thanksgiving is a fantastic TV holiday. A shortened work week and no school allows ample time for binge-watching, marathon mastication and parade perusing. There are tons of movies to stream and a ridiculous amount of TV reruns of all those shows you meant to watch the first time but forgot (or it's possible you just want to watch them again. No judgment). So set those reminders on your phone because it's about to go down this Turkey Day.

Here are all the marathons worth watching this Thanksgiving weekend. (All times Eastern):

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. - 12 a.m. Thursday, UP)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (1:02 a.m. - 7 a.m. Thursday, MTV)

Charmed (6 a.m.- 9 a.m., TNT)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (6 a.m.- 9 :30 p.m., Bravo)

Teen Titans Go! (6 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Toon)

The First 48 (7 a.m. - 3:05 a.m. Thursday, A&E)

Blue Bloods (11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Thursday, ION)

Snapped (Noon - 11 p.m., Oxygen)

These Woods Are Haunted (Noon - 7 p.m., Travel Channel)

Alaskan Bush People (3 p.m. - 4 a.m. Thursday, Discovery)

The Karate Kid movies (5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., BBC)

Mom (8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., CMT)

Thursday, Nov. 28

12 Gifts of Christmas and 11 other Hallmark Christmas movies (12:06 a.m. - 10:03 p.m., Hallmark Channel)

Forensic Files (1 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., HLN)

The Andy Griffith Show (5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sundance)

Christmas on the Bayou and 7 other Lifetime Christmas movies (8 a.m. - 10:03 p.m., Lifetime)

Harry Potter movies (9 a.m. - 7 p.m., USA)

Homeland (9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Showtime2)

Noddy: Toyland Detective (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Universal Kids)

Below Deck (11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Bravo)

Friends (1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., TBS)

Big and Little (1:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., HBO)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, The Incredible Dr. Pol Dr. T, Lone Star Vet and K's Exotic Animal ER, (3 p.m. - 3 a.m. Monday, Nat Geo Wild)

Law & Order (3 p.m. - 11 p.m., Sundance)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (7 p.m. - 11 p.m., AMC)

Dr. Jan Pol Photo: Michael Stankevich



Friday, Nov. 29

Deadly Women (4 a.m. - 3 p.m., ID)

The Andy Griffith Show (5 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sundance)

M*A*S*H (5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., AMC)

Bravo's Big Picture (6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Bravo)

Live PD (7 a.m. - 9 p.m., A&E)

American Gods (10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Starz Edge)

Friends (10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., TBS)

Harry Potter movies (10:11 a.m. - 7:35 p.m., USA)

NCIS: Los Angeles (11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, ION)

Family Feud (Noon - 9:30 p.m., GSN)

Shark Tank (3 p.m. - 10 p.m., CNBC)

Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Freeform)

Courteney Cox, Friends Photo: NBC/Netflix



Saturday Nov. 30

Snapped (12 a.m. - 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oxygen)

Roseanne (1 a.m. - noon, TVLand)

NCIS: New Orleans (4 a.m. - 9 a.m., TNT)

The Office (5 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Comedy Central)

Twilight movies (8 a.m. - 7 p.m., E!)

X-Men Days of Future Past and 3 other X-Men movies (10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m., FX)

Jack Frost, Elf and 10 other Christmas movies (10:45 a.m. - 11 p.m., AMC)

All About Christmas Eve and 6 other Lifetime Christmas movies (11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Lifetime)

Famously Afraid (11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Travel Channel)

Family Feud (2:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., GSN)

Final Destination movies (3:45 p.m. - 10 p.m., IFC)

The Santa Clause movies (7:45 p.m. - 11:55 p.m., Freeform)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Ridiculousness (12 a.m.-10:31 p.m., MTV)

Christmas at Holly Lodge and 11 other Hallmark Christmas movies (12:06 a.m. - 10:03 p.m., Hallmark Channel)

Friends (6 a.m. - 9 a.m., TBS)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (10 a.m. - 4 p.m., ID)

Death Race movies (11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., IFC)

Law & Order: SVU (Noon - 9 p.m., USA)

The Simpsons (Noon - 4:30 p.m., FXX)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Noon - 7:30 p.m., Nick)

John Wick movies (1:35 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Paramount)

NCIS: New Orleans (2 p.m. - 11 p.m., Pop)

The Santa Clause movies (2:45 p.m. - 6:55 p.m., Freeform)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., AMC)