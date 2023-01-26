[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Read at your own risk!]

Allison (Crystal Reed) finally returned from the dead in Teen Wolf: The Movie. It wasn't a fever dream or one of her ancient ancestors showing up in an origin story. It was our beloved Allison, back for real... but there was a twist. A special spell brought Allison back from the place between life and death where she apparently had been stuck for 15 years (in Teen Wolf time), but she returned to Beacon Hills with no memories besides the fact that she was an Argent and her sole purpose was to kill werewolves.

That is hella problematic when the love of your life is also a werewolf! It took Scott (Tyler Posey) approximately 90 percent of the film to fully remind Allison of who she was and who they were to each other — and it was actually Lydia's (Holland Roden) banshee wail that did it — but the pivotal turning point in their relationship happened a bit earlier in the film. After fighting in hospitals and across Beacon Hills, Scott let Allison stab him with a wolfsbane-coated blade and drag him to the college lacrosse field for the nogitsune's "divine move."

While they waited for the trickster spirit to set up the rest of his diabolical plan, the two were finally able to talk, and what unfolded was an emotional tête-à-tête that made for a Hall of Fame-worthy Scallison moment.

"I just got major chills as you were talking about it just now because that scene probably means the most to me out of this movie," Posey told TV Guide at a junket promoting the film. The scene had a simple set up, with Scott bleeding out as he used his last ounces of energy to try and convince Allison of her connection to him and the rest of the pack.

"That scene was hard for us to film. It was a long couple of days," Reed said. "It was the first time that she is starting to remember and I think the emotionality of that scene took me by surprise. I didn't prep it that way. Just playing off of Tyler's performance evoked that in me."

Posey agreed that filming the sequence was challenging, but it made for one of his favorite memories making the movie. "I really loved taking Scott to that place of just utter emotional torment and reliving this moment of this person dying in his arms, but also looking at her and trying to convince her, 'I really cared about her. I still do, and I watched you die,'" he said. "It's this really awesome moment. I loved dying and mustering enough energy to take that wallet out and sliding it over. It's so commendable of Scott to sacrifice his health and his life to get [Allison] to remember him and herself."

As Scott realized that Allison needed proof of what they meant to each other as teenagers, he slid his wallet across the floor and asked her to pull out a photo booth picture of them from their first date from behind his driver's license. When the memories clearly started coming back to Allison, he asked her about the winter formal where he first told her he loved her. Then he pushed her to remember their Season 2 finale break up when Scott said he knew they were meant to be together, and Allison replied there was no such thing as fate.

"Do you remember what I told you back?" Scott prompted Allison in the film. After a moment and a shocked gasp, Allison whispered, "There's no such thing as werewolves." And a collective sigh of relief was had by all as Scott made his first real breakthrough.

"That's right, baby! I broke those walls down," Posey celebrated during the junket. "That was Scott's objective. I think he knew in his heart and in his soul that if anyone was going to snap her out of what she was going through it was going to be him. He just followed this blind faith that he could bring her back. That's a love story in itself. As weird and chaotic as this movie is, and as depressing and dark and dramatic [as it is], it does feel like a love story this entire time because Scott is just pouring his heart to this girl who doesn't remember him and make [her] remember, 'Dude, we're in love.' ... It really is this love story this entire time of Scott trying to get this girl to remember him, and remembering that he's in love with her as well. He had to mourn and grieve her, but now as he's trying to remind her of their past, he's being reminded of it, and getting all those feelings again."

Both Posey and Reed made significant contributions to the scene besides delivering the dialogue on the page. According to Reed, the original plan for blocking the scene was very different.

"Initially for that scene, Russell the director asked if I could stand and sort of pace. I remember thinking it didn't feel right because it needed to feel much more grounded and connected," she explained. "I wanted to feel Tyler's energy in that moment…It's one of those scenes that I am the most nervous about fans seeing."

Posey was also instrumental in making sure one of the most powerful flashbacks in the entire movie came to be. Once Allison remembered the break up, she agreed to help Scott by burning the wolfsbane out of his wound. However, the only flaming instrument in the equipment room was a flare, which is an immediate callback to one of the most iconic Teen Wolf episodes of all time, Season 3's "Motel California."

"In the script it does say, 'Allison has a flashback here. Allison has a flashback here.' But there was no flashback for the flare," Posey revealed. "I was like, 'This is the 'Motel California' episode.' So I went to Jeff [Davis, writer] and I was like, 'You have to put in the flashback here,' and he said, 'Ooh, that's a good idea.' I'm going to take credit for it. I don't know if I should, but I am."

While the full emotional reunion between Scott and Allison came after Lydia banshee-wailed Allison's memories back to her, it was the wallet scene that showcased the raw chemistry between the two characters that made fans fall in love with them over a decade ago. It was beautiful to see that Posey and Reed still know how to deliver on one of the show's most beloved ships.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is now streaming on Paramount+.