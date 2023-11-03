Target's Black Friday Sale Has Already Started -- See the Best Deals Here

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Thanksgiving Day, and the annual shopping holiday known as Black Friday that follows immediately after, is still three weeks away, but that apparently isn't stopping certain retailers from turning Black Friday into a month-long affair. And by "certain retailers" I mean Target, which kicked off its Black Friday 2023 sale this week.

With Target being the sort of store that sells every kind of thing, there is a lot of stuff on sale right now, from tech and other electronics to basically anything else you might be able to think of needing for your home, including furniture and appliances. Given that fact, it would be pretty tough to not find something you want on sale right now. Below we've listed out some of the sections with the best deals for both your home and your family--the selection of kids' stuff on sale here is pretty great.

If you're looking for some more specific deals so you don't have to spend your whole day digging through all these discounts, we can help you with that, too.

On top of these deals, throughout the holiday season, Target is price matching itself--meaning if you buy something between now and Christmas Eve, and Target offers a price during that span lower than what you paid, then they'll refund you the difference. That means you can shop with confidence knowing you'll get the best deal regardless when you place your order.