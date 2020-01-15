Next in Fashion, Netflix's take on Project Runway, stars Queer Eye's Tan France and British TV presenter Alexa Chung, and these two fashion icons will be putting their own spin on design competition shows. The big twist: the contestants compete in teams.

Eighteen designers will enter the competition as teams and face new challenges each episode based on seminal styles that have left an indelible mark on fashion. What's the grand prize you ask? Oh, you know, just $250,000 and a chance to debut their collection at Net-a-Porter. Considering the technical skills of these contestants — who've designed everywhere from Stella McCartney to Rocawear to Alexander Wang — this is going to be one fierce competition.

Check out the trailer above for big laughs, big disasters, and big designs.

Next in Fashion premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29 on Netflix.

Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)