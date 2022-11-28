X

Cyber Monday 2022: Get Surfshark VPN for 84% Off Plus 2 Free Months

Stay safe on public wifi, while using all of your devices at home, and while traveling

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

Surfshark is offering an incredible deal for Cyber Monday. Right now, you can get a 24 month subscription for just $2.05/month ($53.28 total), PLUS two months free. 

Get Surfshark VPN for 84% Off


Like other major VPNs, Surfshark does not maintain logs of your activity and offers 24/7 subscriber support. The VPN block ads and malware with CleanWeb, creating a less annoying browsing experience and improving browsing speeds. This also minimizes malware risks "so you can surf in a clean cyber ocean."

With Surfshark, you can use your VPN on unlimited devices. Connect & use all your family devices simultaneously. You can protect as many devices as you'd like at once.

Here are some of the other features of Surfshark that keep you safe online:

  • Camouflage Mode makes sure that even your internet provider can't tell that you're using a VPN. Stay private, always.

  • Encrypt your internet activity so no one can track or steal your data.

  • NoBorders Mode: Internet should be open to everyone. This mode allows you to successfully use Surfshark everywhere you are.
  • Protect your privacy by changing your IP address to the one that can't be connected to your digital identity.

  • Surfshark guards your personal data by using industry-leading AES-256-GCM encryption.