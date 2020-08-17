I've got some great news, SPN fam: the wait for new episodes of Supernatural is almost over. The CW unveiled its new season schedule, and we now know that the Winchesters will be back to take on Chuck (Rob Benedict) this fall on the network. Mark your calendars, the show will Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. This marks the series' return to its beloved Thursday timeslot after being moved to Monday nights in January. Time to break out that Dean "Must be Thursday" gif and celebrate!

Supernatural was among the more than 100 shows impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with production halting on March 13. Though filming through Episode 18 had been completed, post-production on the episodes yet to be aired hadn't been completed before the shutdown. This resulted in the series again going on hiatus on March 23 after returning for the spring premiere on March 16.

During a conference call with reporters on Thursday, CW's CEO Mark Pedowitz said the network hopes to resume filming on the series' final two episodes in late summer or early fall. Regardless of when everyone is able to return to set, Pedowitz noted that the main priority is to give fans the proper ending they deserve.

"I think everybody, the studio, the executive producers, Jared Jensen and Misha want to [end after 15 years] the right way. So it is important that these [final two episodes are] done in the way that they'd hoped," Pedowitz told reporters during a conference call on Thursday. "We'll just wait it out. We are very much attached to this."

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously assured fans via Twitter that production would resume at some point to wrap the series properly. "We, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when," he tweeted.

The remaining episodes will find a reinvigorated Team Free Will gearing up to take on Chuck aka God once and for all. With Billie (Lisa Berry) on their side and Jack (Alexander Calvert) regaining his soul, the Winchesters are in the best position they've been in all season. Despite these powerful allies, though, they still have one hell of a fight in store.

See how it all goes down when Supernatural returns this fall on Thursday nights at 8/7c on The CW.