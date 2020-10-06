It's been 15 years since Supernatural first premiered, and we're all pretty emotional about that. On top of it all, the show's final season before it signs off for good is on the horizon, and to celebrate, TNT is airing not one, but two marathons this fall.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET/PT, the network will air the first 13 episodes of Season 15 to give you the chance to catch up. That marathon will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 8, just in time for the show's return on The CW, when the first of its remaining episodes will premiere.

But that's not all. Beginning at 5 a.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 19, which also happens to be the day the series finale is set to air, TNT is gifting the SPN fam with a 15-hour marathon of the show's most iconic episodes. (You may have even voted for some of them!) The marathon will include one episode from each season, plus behind-the-scenes clips and testimonials from the cast, so it's definitely a can't-miss even for any super fan.

The marathon will include everything from the first-ever pilot episode, to Cas' (Misha Collins) game-changing entrance in the Season 4 premiere, to "Swan Song," Season 5's show-stopping season-ender.

Check out TNT's full Supernatural marathon schedules below.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

"Back to the Future" (1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET/PT)

"Raising Hell" (2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET/PT)

"The Rupture" (3 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET/PT)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

"Atomic Monsters" (10 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET/PT)

"Proverbs 17.3" (11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET/PT)

"Golden Time" (12 p.m. - 1 p.m. ET/PT)

"Last Call" (1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET/PT)

"Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven" (2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET/PT)

Thursday, Oct. 8

"The Trap" (10 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET/PT)

"The Heroes' Journey" (11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET/PT)

"The Gamblers" (12 p.m. - 1 p.m. ET/PT)

"Galaxy Brain" (1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET/PT)

"Destiny's Child" (2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET/PT)

Thursday, Nov. 19

"Pilot," Season 1 (5 a.m. - 6 a.m. ET/PT)

"All Hell Breaks Loose Pt. 2," Season 2 (6 a.m. - 7 a.m. ET/PT)

"Mystery Spot," Season 3 (7 a.m. - 8 a.m. ET/PT)

"Lazarus Rising," Season 4 (8 a.m. - 9 a.m. ET/PT)

"Swan Song," Season 5 (9 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET/PT)

"The French Mistake," Season 6 (10 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET/PT)

"Death's Door," Season 7 (11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET/PT)

"Sacrifice," Season 8 (12 p.m. - 1 p.m., ET/PT)

"Do You Believe in Miracles," Season 9 (1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET/PT)

"Fan Fiction," Season 10 (2 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET/PT)

"Baby," Season 11 (3 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET/PT)

"Who We Are," Season 12 (4 p.m. - 5 p.m. ET/PT)

"Scoobynatural," Season 13 (5 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET/PT)

"Lebanon," Season 14 (6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET/PT)

"Proverbs 17:3," Season 15 (7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Supernatural Season 15 returns to The CW with its final episodes on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c.