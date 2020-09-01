It's been 15 years since Supernatural premiered but it only feels like yesterday that a baby-faced Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki hopped in the Impala as Dean and Sam Winchester to find their missing father. In honor of the show's 15th anniversary — which is Sept. 13 — TNT is airing a week-long marathon of fan-favorite episodes.

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the network will air back-to-back episodes so you can relive unforgettable moments like Cas' (Misha Collins) game-changing entrance in the Season 4 premiere and "Swan Song," Season 5's climactic season-ender which could have also served as a series finale had the show not been picked up for another season. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the episodes they want to see during the marathon from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 through TNT's social channels.

The marathon will also include cast favorite episodes like "Crossroad Blues," in which we met our first crossroads demon, and "Monster Movie," a stellar black-and-white episode that paid homage to classic horror movie monsters like Dracula and The Mummy.

Take a trip down memory lane when TNT's week-long Supernatural marathon begins Monday, Sept. 14.