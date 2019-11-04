Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has finally spoken out about his recent arrest in Austin, Texas.

The CW actor was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after allegedly striking two people during an altercation outside of a lounge known as Stereotype on Oct. 27. Padalecki subsequently backed out of an appearance at a convention in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. Now he's speaking out about the situation for the first time to express his regrets.

"I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support," Padalecki wrote on Twitter Sunday. "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon."

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles was able to attend the convention, where he addressed his friend's legal troubles.

"I could get used to this!"Ackles, appearing alone on stage at the convention, joked. "I'm kidding — we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I'll just say it now: Look, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He's dealing with what he's got to deal with, so just send him some support and love."

His commentary was, of course, met with loud applause and cheers from the Supernatural fans in attendance.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

News of Padalecki's arrest first broke on TMZ, with a video showing the actor getting physically aggressive with someone in the parking lot of the establishment, and in later footage, being questioned by authorities. The Statesman later reported that Padalecki's arrest took place at 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, and that he allegedly struck the assistant manager as well as the general manager.

According to TVLine, Padalecki's legal troubles have not yet affected filming of the final season of Supernatural.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)