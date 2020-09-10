It's been one hell of a journey over 15 years, but we've reached the end of filming on Supernatural. On Thursday, Sept. 10, which marked the show's final day of shooting, the cast and crew flooded social media with memories and special tributes to honor their time with the series. If you thought you'd finally come to grips with saying goodbye, these sentimental messages might be the thing to undo all of that.

Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester, delivered a heartfelt post that may or may not have sent us into an emotional spiral. "I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural... My last day with #SamWinchester," he wrote, noting he'd have more to say later. "Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there's still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y'all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that's been headed our way, in these final hours. It's definitely been felt."

As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It’s been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies pic.twitter.com/HjsdQr67ou — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 28, 2020





Jensen Ackles, aka Dean Winchester, also opened up about the end of filming. "Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever," he wrote. "To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. 'Thank you' doesn't cover it. There just aren't words. I'm so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days...including today. I'll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of 'nowhere' and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned."





On Wednesday, Ackles posted a short video via Instagram Stories bidding farewell to the Men of Letters Bunker, which had been the Winchesters' home for the last few years.

Jensen says goodbye to the Bunker! pic.twitter.com/nUHEqmWbg5 — SupernaturalWiki.com (@SuperWiki) September 10, 2020





Creator Eric Kripke reminisced on the first scene shot for Supernatural. Both he and Jim Beaver, who plays Bobby Singer, honored late producer and director Kim Manners in their posts.





This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, touched on the show's impact on his life.

#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.



Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020





Meanwhile, Ruth Connell, who plays Rowena, wrote, "We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when."

Not sure how they are managing up there today when I’m not coping down here... (in LA not Hell) #Supernatural @jarpad @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/blk9ylEyZF — Ruth Connell ♛ (@RuthieConnell) September 10, 2020





And Felicia Day, who plays Charlie, remembered eight years of portraying the character.

It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3 pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020





Mark Pellegrino, who plays Lucifer, had some kind words for the SPN Family.

Love you SPNFAM. I will always have your back. 😈💕 pic.twitter.com/JE1lSNXoKV — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) September 10, 2020





Jake Abel, who plays the Winchesters' half-brother Adam, referenced the show's unofficial theme, "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas, in his tribute.





Rob Benedict, who plays Chuck, aka God, wished his Supernatural cohorts well on the last day of filming.

Big time love and props to the #SPN family on the last day of production. I love you all. I’ve so enjoyed the ride. @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/nM7fq1QTRl — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) September 10, 2020





Briana Buckmaster, aka the lovable sheriff Donna Hanscum, shared this photo:

#ThankYouSupernatural 😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FaKKv69aoe — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) September 10, 2020





Richard Speight Jr., who plays the Trickster, aka the archangel Gabriel, opened up about his incredible journey on the show.

My son Steve when I did my 1st episode of #Supernatural in 2007 & today on the show's last day of shooting. What a long & amazing ride. From janitor to director, I'll never have another experience like I've had on this show. Or a better TV family. Cheers to you all. ❤️ #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/zOR5nEPzZs — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) September 10, 2020





Samantha Smith, who plays Sam and Dean's mother, Mary Winchester, shared a photo of the show's massive cast and crew.

A show that literally created families on-screen, off-screen, behind the scenes, & out in the world, #Supernatural will never really be over.

End of an era, but what. a. ride.

Nothing but love. ♥️#MomForever #SPNFamilyhttps://t.co/E3wxetczkz pic.twitter.com/Gbxg53DAPn — Samantha Smith (@SamSmithTweets) September 10, 2020





Julie McNiven, who plays the fallen angel Anna Milton, congratulated everyone involved in the series.

Supernatural wrapped. Congrats to everyone on an incredible run! ❤️ I will forever be grateful to this show and it’s fans🙌🙌🙌#SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/XH4IF9Rumj — Julie McNiven (@Juliemcniven) September 10, 2020





Producer/director Jim Michaels shared a few touching photos from the set.

Not looking forward to our last day of filming this Thursday the 10th of September.... #SPNFamily #Supernatural @cw_spn pic.twitter.com/NVZxhumuDX — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 9, 2020

The words I will hear later today- Cut! Print! That’s a wrap ! That’s a season wrap and that’s a series wrap... pic.twitter.com/eGNcb5drJD — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 10, 2020





You showrunner Sera Gamble, who served as a producer on Supernatural from 2007-2012, sent love to her former cast and crewmates.

Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment.



Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020





James Patrick Stuart, who plays the Leviathan leader Dick Roman, called the experience a privilege.

Playing this DICK was a once in a life time privilege. SPNFamily, we will always be family. #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/SYLq7xXJdw — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) September 10, 2020





Sebastian Roché, who plays Balthazar, paid tribute to his time on the show while joking about a reboot with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins' kids.

here's to the #Supernatural reboot in 20 years with Misha's, Jared's and Jensen's kids. #Supernaturalfinale — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) September 10, 2020





Kim Rhodes, who plays beloved sheriff Jody Mills, honored her time on the series by sharing sentimental photos and videos.





Shoshannah Stern, who plays Eileen:





Mark Sheppard, who plays Crowley:





Danneel Ackles, who plays Jo, wrote, "This is not... the End. Supernatural is a show about love, and the love that has been created within the story is eternal."





Madison McLaughlin who plays Krissy Chambers, thanked the cast, crew, and fans for welcoming her into the SPN Family.

#Supernatural making me cry today, but what’s new 🤷🏻‍♀️



This crew, Jensen, Jared, and the fandom welcomed me in a way so rare that they made a 15 year old newbie feel like she belonged. They’ve done that for a lot of fifteen year olds. #ThankYouSupernatural https://t.co/AzS5G0uS10 — Madison McLaughlin (@MadisonMcLaugh) September 10, 2020





Alaina Huffman, who plays Abaddon's human vessel Josie Sands:

Sending mad love to my #Supernatural Family! I had no idea how my life would change when this audition landed in my inbox. Thank you for accepting me! Sending lots of love to the cast and crew today! #SupernaturalForever pic.twitter.com/OqHfJ6UeKM — Alaina Huffman (@AlainaHuffman) September 10, 2020





Matt Cohen, who plays young John Winchester:





Chad Lindberg, who plays Winchester ally Ash:

My journey on #Supernatural has been life changing. Thank you for this gift of letting me be a part of this phenomenon. To the most incredible castmates & crew, to our FIERCELY loyal #SPNFamily, I thank you.



Dr. Badass is...out. 🤟❤️

#SupernaturalNeverDies pic.twitter.com/RhaoUEAg9b — ChadLindberg (@ChadLindberg) September 10, 2020





Jeffrey Vincent Parise, who plays former Prince of Hell Asmodeus, thanked the fans for their undying support.

#ThankYouSupernatural Not only did I get to play a dream role, but I was opened to the indescribable world of the #SPNFamily The fully rounded support you show the cast of this show is life altering ~ Thank you to the writers, directors & producers who chose me to play Asmodeus pic.twitter.com/UHmNcof0ER — JeffreyVincentParise (@JeffreyVParise) September 10, 2020





Writer and story editor Robbie Thompson:

Congrats and love to the cast and crew of @cw_spn and everyone in the #SPNFamily on the “last” day of filming!



Carry on forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/stEawaYoBV — Robbie Thompson (@rthompson1138) September 10, 2020





Katherine Ramdeen, who played Alex Jones:

@therealKripke, you manifested into the world the best fandom/family that so many of us needed, even if we didn't think we did (me).



The #SPNFamilyForever was always there for me. Reminding me I was worthy, loved & part of something special. As for what comes next, obvs we will: pic.twitter.com/bcwXrO1ZA6 — KᗩTᕼEᖇIᑎE ᖇᗩᗰᗪEEᑎ (@katramdeen) September 10, 2020





Kansas, the band behind Supernatural's unofficial theme "Carry on Wayward Son," also chimed in with a sweet tribute.

Best wishes to all on what is surely a bittersweet day. As PE is known to say, onward! https://t.co/zmkw9YNVZ8 — KANSAS (@KansasBand) September 10, 2020





Gabriel Tigerman, who plays Andy Gallagher, one of the Special Children:







Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Series Finale Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

After going in hiatus amid COVID-19, production on the show's remaining two episodes resumed on Tuesday, Aug 18. According to Ackles, those final episodes will give fans different kinds of closure.

"Episode 19 feels kind of like the season finale and Episode 20 feels like the series finale. It's kind of a double whammy," Ackles previously said. "There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're going to shoot now. We've had to accommodate a pandemic."

The remaining episodes will find a reinvigorated Team Free Will working to stop Chuck (Rob Benedict) from delivering his diabolical ending, in which at least one Winchester dies. Expect plenty of familiar faces to drop by, including Charlie (Felicia Day) and Adam (Jake Abel), as we approach the end.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

