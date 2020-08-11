Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Dropped Some Hints About What to Expect in the Last Two Episodes

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins teased the finale and talked voting with Cory Booker and MJ Heger
Are you sitting down, SPN Fam? It looks like filming on Supernatural is set to pick up real soon. Stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins joined politicians and SPN superfans Cory Booker and MJ Hegar over Zoom to chat about what to expect in the show's remaining episodes before delving into an informative conversation about the major issues surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election. During the chat, Ackles confirmed that he, Padalecki, and Collins are currently in Vancouver quarantining for 14 days as they gear up to film those final two episodes and teased what he hopes is a satisfying ending to The CW series.
"Episode 19 feels kind of like the season finale and Episode 20 feels like the series finale. It's kind of a double whammy," Ackles explained. "There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're going to shoot now. We've had to accommodate a pandemic."
The group went on to discuss voter disenfranchisement, encouraging fans who feel overwhelmed not to give up and to instead get out to the polls and vote. "Whether you're red or blue, whether you're right or left, it's become more obvious lately, people are starting to realize your vote matters. That is your chance to speak up," Padalecki said.
Added Collins, "Our fans keep asking, 'What can I do to help?' and there are a million things we can do. We can find organizations to volunteer for. But we can all start by just making sure we're registered to vote, making sure we know what's on the ballot, and making sure we show up at the polls. That's a first really, really critical step, because the people who we choose to represent us in the government are the people who are going to make the policy decisions that shape the rest of our lives and our kids' lives."
Check out the full conversation in the video above.
Supernatural Season 15 is set to return this fall on The CW.