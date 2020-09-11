It's been one hell of a journey over the last 15 years, but we've reached the end of filming on Supernaturaland things are not okay. On Thursday, Sept. 10, which marked the show's final day of shooting, the cast and crew flooded social media with memories and special tributes to honor their time with the CW's longest-running series. If you thought you'd finally come to grips with saying goodbye to the Winchesters and their motley crew of friends and loved ones, these sentimental messages — along with this video of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles' respective Impalas being packed and shipped to Texas — might be the thing to undo all of that. 

Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester, delivered a heartfelt post that may or may not have sent us into an emotional spiral. "I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural... My last day with #SamWinchester," he wrote, noting he'd have more to say later. "Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there's still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y'all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that's been headed our way, in these final hours. It's definitely been felt."



Jensen Ackles, aka Dean Winchester, also opened up about the end of filming. "Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever," he wrote. "To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. 'Thank you' doesn't cover it. There just aren't words. I'm so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days...including today. I'll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of 'nowhere' and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned."



On Wednesday, Ackles posted a short video via Instagram Stories bidding farewell to the Men of Letters Bunker, which had been the Winchesters' home for the last few years.



Alexander Calvert, who plays Jack, kept things short and sweet:



Creator Eric Kripke reminisced on the first scene shot for Supernatural. Both he and Jim Beaver, who plays Bobby Singer, honored late producer and director Kim Manners in their posts. 



Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, touched on the show's impact on his life. 



Meanwhile, Ruth Connell, who plays Rowena, wrote, "We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when."



And Felicia Day, who plays Charlie, remembered eight years of portraying the character.



Mark Pellegrino, who plays Lucifer, had some kind words for the SPN Family.



Jake Abel, who plays the Winchesters' half-brother Adam, referenced the show's unofficial theme, "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas, in his tribute. 



Rob Benedict, who plays Chuck, aka God, wished his Supernatural cohorts well on the last day of filming. 



Timothy Omundson spoke on his time with the show as Cain. 



Briana Buckmaster, aka the lovable sheriff Donna Hanscum, shared this photo: 



Richard Speight Jr., who plays the Trickster, aka the archangel Gabriel, opened up about his incredible journey on the show. 



Samantha Smith, who plays Sam and Dean's mother, Mary Winchester, shared a photo of the show's massive cast and crew. 



Julie McNiven, who plays the fallen angel Anna Milton, congratulated everyone involved in the series. 



Producer/director Jim Michaels shared a few touching photos from the set. 



You showrunner Sera Gamble, who served as a producer on Supernatural from 2007-2012, sent love to her former cast and crewmates. 



James Patrick Stuart, who plays the Leviathan leader Dick Roman, called the experience a privilege. 



Sebastian Roché, who plays Balthazar, paid tribute to his time on the show while joking about a reboot with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins' kids.



Kim Rhodes, who plays beloved sheriff Jody Mills, honored her time on the series by sharing sentimental photos and videos. 





Shoshannah Stern, who plays Eileen: 



Mark Sheppard, who plays Crowley: 



Danneel Ackles, who plays Jo, wrote, "This is not... the End. Supernatural is a show about love, and the love that has been created within the story is eternal."

View this post on Instagram

You may be shooting your last day...helping to bring Supernatural across the finish line and into television history, but this is not... the End. Supernatural is a show about love, and the love that has been created within the story is eternal. Love between brothers, love between friends, love between co-stars...love for the crew, love for the fans, and love for each other. Thank you to everyone who is a part of this community and those who continue to share their love and talents with us all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @arachnobite (Set Dec) and Moira (Costumes) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “For there'll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don't you cry no more”

A post shared by ᴅᴀɴɴᴇᴇʟ ᴀᴄᴋʟᴇs (@danneelackles512) on



Madison McLaughlin who plays Krissy Chambers, thanked the cast, crew, and fans for welcoming her into the SPN Family. 



Alaina Huffman, who plays Abaddon's human vessel Josie Sands: 



Matt Cohen, who plays young John Winchester: 

View this post on Instagram

Just feels like the right fit for today.

A post shared by Matt Cohen (@mattcohen4real) on



Chad Lindberg, who plays Winchester ally Ash: 



Jeffrey Vincent Parise, who plays former Prince of Hell Asmodeus, thanked the fans for their undying support. 



Writer and story editor Robbie Thompson: 



Katherine Ramdeen, who played Alex Jones: 



Kansas, the band behind Supernatural's unofficial theme "Carry on Wayward Son," also chimed in with a sweet tribute. 



Gabriel Tigerman, who plays Andy Gallagher, one of the Special Children:



Curtis Armstrong, who plays the Metatron: 



Alona Tal, who plays Jo Harvelle, congratulated the cast and crew while also speaking on what it means to be a part of the SPN Family. 



Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Series Finale Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

After going in hiatus amid COVID-19, production on the show's remaining two episodes resumed on Tuesday, Aug 18. According to Ackles, those final episodes will give fans different kinds of closure. 

"Episode 19 feels kind of like the season finale and Episode 20 feels like the series finale. It's kind of a double whammy," Ackles previously said. "There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're going to shoot now. We've had to accommodate a pandemic." 

The remaining episodes will find a reinvigorated Team Free Will working to stop Chuck (Rob Benedict) from delivering his diabolical ending, in which at least one Winchester dies. Expect plenty of familiar faces to drop by, including Charlie (Felicia Day) and Adam (Jake Abel), as we approach the end. 

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

PHOTOS: The Most Gorgeous Supernatural Portraits and Promos Ever

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, <em>Supernatural</em>Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural