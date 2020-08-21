Thursday marked Misha Collins' [redacted]th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to have the Supernatural cast and crew sing to him? In a video tweeted out by Collins on Thursday evening, co-stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Jake Abel -- we'll get to that in a second — joined a bevy of crew members in a sweet rendition of the happy birthday song right from the Winchesters' bunker on the Vancouver set. Collins was not present for the filming of the video, so they created the perfect body double for the actor: a colorful ball of tape atop a makeshift version of Castiel's tan coat and blue tie.

I wasn't on set today, but some of my favorite people were there along with my body double. pic.twitter.com/zkHsa28Umf — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 21, 2020

Filming on the final two episodes of the series picked up on Tuesday, Aug. 18, meaning fans will get the proper finale they've waited 15 years for. Abel's appearance in Collins' Happy Birthday video also confirms that he'll be back on the series — though whether it's as Sam and Dean's half-brother Adam or the archangel Michael remains to be seen.

Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Series Finale Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

The CW recently revealed that the long-running series will return for the remaining Season 15 episodes this fall, starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. Plus, the series finale, originally scheduled for May 18, will now air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c. That episode will be preceded by an hour-long special, titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, which will air at 8/7c.

These final episodes are poised to be the show's biggest yet as Team Free Will prepares to take on Chuck, aka God, in one last end-of-the-world, high stakes battle. Though we're not ready for the end — or to see the Winchesters go — there's some comfort in knowing that this beloved show is going out on its own terms.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

PHOTOS: The Most Gorgeous Supernatural Portraits and Promos Ever