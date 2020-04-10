Supernatural may be on hiatus thanks to COVID-19 shutdowns, but that won't stop the Winchesters from having another family reunion! Deadline reports that The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill), are set to launch an at-home weekly chat show later this month, and their first guests will be none other than Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles — another One Tree Hill alum!

The series will be called Friday Night In With the Morgans, and it will be a weekly, half-hour video chat filmed from their farm in upstate New York. Morgan tweeted about the news on Friday, adding, "Stay tuned for more. Very much coming together on the FLY!! I'll say this... opening with @JensenAckles and @DanneelHarris will be one hell of a way to figure out what the hell we're doing... Or not doing! Xojd."

Other guests lined up include The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, The League's Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton, as well as the Morgan's family friend and local physician Dr. Sharagim Kemp.

Friday Night In With the Morgans premiers Friday April 17, at 10/9c on AMC.