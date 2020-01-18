It's been a while since Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) ventured into romantic waters on Supergirl, but we can't help but wonder if it's time for her to dip a toe back into the dating pool. Season 5 of Supergirl has even provided a potential love interest for her in a new character, William Dey (Staz Nair).

Though they definitely didn't get off on the right foot (calling their relationship combative would be putting it lightly), they eventually found common ground and started to work together. But is that common ground laying the foundation for a future romance?

"I think where William and Kara, were they ever to go that way, where they would connect — for starters on a serious note, their desire to find truth," Nair told TV Guide on the red carpet for Supergirl's 100th episode. "The reason William's willing to put himself on the line to that extent is because he believes in a sense of martyrdom for the sake of telling a true story at the cost of anything, even himself. And [Kara's] role is exactly the same. Her ethos is exactly the same. So I think they absolutely would bond on that aspect."

Melissa Benoist Owned This Game of Who Said It: Supergirl or a Disney Princess, Naturally!

We wouldn't be surprised at all if Kara and William started to grow closer based on their mutual dedication to journalism and exposing corruption and evil-doers. Plus, Nair pointed out that William would definitely be a deviation from Kara's usual "type," which could be a nice way to change things up for her.

"He's a bit of a nerd, William, right?" Nair joked. "He's a nerd, he likes reading books. And I think it would be a nice change for Kara to go for someone like that. There is, yes, attractive, whatever, charming — all the typical kind of points that are necessary, but they get on, on kind of their weirdness, their niches. William could maybe, if that was to happen, maybe he could fit that role."

We don't think anyone would argue that at the end of the day, if Kara's ging to fall in love with anyone, it needs to be a super-nerd!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)