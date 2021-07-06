Brian Cox, Succession HBO

We still can't stop thinking about the final moments of Succession Season 2, which featured Kendall (Jeremy Strong) proving that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) wasn't the only "killer" in the family. Since the season ended, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out where the HBO drama will go from there. The show's many memes and multiple Emmy wins just aren't enough to hold everyone over forever.

As the new season finally approaches, HBO has released information on what we can expect, including the first trailer. The logline for Season 3 teases, "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

We still have several more months before Season 3 premieres, but TV Guide is compiling all the information we have on the new episodes. Read on to find out everything we know so far about Succession Season 3.

Latest News

The Succession Season 3 teaser trailer is here, and the Roys are ready to get back into the drama. Kendall isn't backing down after throwing his father under the bus at the end of Season 2, but he still has to get his siblings on board. Shiv (Sarah Snook) is contemplating turning against the hand that has fed the family, but she wants Kendall to agree to let her take over the company if she backs his play. Does she actually have the guts to do it, or will this be yet another failed attempt at a coup for Kendall?

Premiere Date

HBO's teaser for Season 3 promises that Succession will return in the fall of 2021. The show is still currently in production on the new season.

Cast

While all the Roys and Roy-adjacents (looking at you, Tom) are set to return for Season 3, expect to see a whole host of new faces hanging around and (probably) causing trouble. It was announced in January that Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, and Hope Davis are all set to join the cast in recurring roles.

Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high-profile and well-connected lawyer in New York. Emond plays Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a White House staffer, and Jihae will play Berry Schneider, a public relations consultant. Davis will play Sandi Furness, daughter to Logan's longtime rival, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine).

Adrien Brody is also joining the show as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist who gets involved in the family's internal warring and becomes "pivotal in the battle for Waystar," according to multiple reports.

Alexander Skarsgård is joining the cast in Season 3. He has a recurring guest role as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder who gets in bed with the Roys.

Also, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens, who have all appeared in recurring roles up until now, have been bumped up to series regulars for the third season.

Where to Watch

Succession Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.