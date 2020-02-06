Now Playing Jason George Is Reminded How He Was a Firefighter on Friends Before Joining the Firehouse of Station 19

It seems we may be on the brink of losing anther member of the Station 19 family. Last Thursday's episode ended with Ryan (Alberto Frezza) getting shot in the chest by a three-year old who was playing with his mother's unsecured gun. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) tried to keep pressure on the wound as she called for help, but Ryan's fate was hanging in the balance as the credits rolled.

"I say bring tissues, but also watch the show with an open heart because it's Station 19, and it's Grey's Anatomy and anything can happen at any given moment," Frezza advised TV Guide ahead of Thursday's TGIT. "Watch the show and enjoy the beautiful storytelling that is in the episode. I don't know how else I would put it to prepare anybody for the show the way it is because, knowing what I know, it's it's completely heartbreaking."

Needless to say, we are not comforted by Frezza's advice. Our biggest question outside of whether Ryan is going to live through this or not, is what was he trying to tell Andy during their day together before tragedy struck? It turns out it was a pretty huge confession.

"Ryan came back for a specific purpose, and he didn't come back because he wanted to move back to Seattle. He moved back because he wanted to tell Andy he loved her and he wanted to spend basically the rest of his life with her," Frezza revealed.

Of course, Andy was too caught up in her Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) drama to realize that Ryan was holding something back. Now, he may never get the chance to tell her how he really feels.

"He wanted to take this relationship seriously in a way that they hadn't done before," Frezza continued. "That's why he came back and that's what the where the conversation was going before the tragic thing happened."

Well now we definitely need to see Ryan come through this so he can tell the love of his life what she truly means to him.

