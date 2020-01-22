Way back in August at the D23 Expo 2019, Disney teased that Star Wars: The Clone Wars would return on Disney+ in February 2020, and now, Disney is getting a lot more specific about when the new season will be available to watch on its new streaming service. The House of Mouse announced on Wednesday that Clone Wars officially premieres on Feb. 21 exclusively on Disney+.

The hit animated series comes crashing back onto our screens with 12 new episodes starring beloved — and, if we're honest, hated — characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). Fans should also definitely be amped for the reemergence of fan-favorites like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker).

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network and nabbed an illustrious sixth season on Netflix. The only problem? The Netflix season — which aired in 2014 — ended on a major cliffhanger as Ahsoka left the Jedi Order for the unknown, only to pop up as a much wiser and older leader in Star Wars: Rebels. Will the new Disney+ season finally address what happened to our fearsome, headstrong daughter in between the two series? We've been waiting 5 long years to find out.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres Feb. 21 on Disney+.